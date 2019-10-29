Police granted more time to question suspects in Kris Kam murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool have been granted more time to question five suspects.

Police were called around 11.15am on Saturday (October 26) to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road.

Emergency services attended to find Kris Kam, 35, with two stab wounds to his upper leg.

Mr Kam was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday (October 27).

Detectives believe he had been assaulted by a group of men who made off from the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf car.

Seven people were later arrested by police in connection with Mr Kam’s death. Officers have now been granted more time to speak to five men, with a man and woman bailed.

Police are continuing to appeal for information as part of their investigation.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: "This remains a fast-moving investigation and we have a large team of detectives committed to finding those responsible for Mr Kam’s murder.

"While we have been granted more time to speak to five people, we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you saw anyone acting unusually or suspiciously in the Queen Victoria Road area around the time of the offence, please contact us.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Kam’s family and friends at this extremely sad and distressing time."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0513 of October 26.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Three men aged, 25, 26 and 27, all from London, as well as an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody.

A 31-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and bailed to November 4.

A 28-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed to November 1.