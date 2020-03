An investigation is underway into an assault at a bar in Lytham.



The unprovoked attack happened at around 1.30am on Sunday, February 2 at Marvin's bar in Henry Street, Lytham.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in Marvin's bar in Henry Street, Lytham at around 1.30am on Sunday, February 2. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police have checked CCTV and want to speak to a man who they believe can help them with their enquiries.

If you know the man in the picture, you can e-mail the investigating officer on 6172@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number LC-20200202-0126.