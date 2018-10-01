Police issue image of suspect in Blackpool rape case

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to about an alleged rape in Blackpool in August.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, August 19th at around 4:15am somewhere between the Sea Life Centre and Coral Island.

The man pictured is thought to speak with a North East accent.

This recent appeal follows a previous plea a month ago where officers were asking for passers-by who offered assistance to the victim to come forward.

DC Adam Townsend from Blackpool CID said: “We are still very much determined to find the man responsible for this disturbing attack on a vulnerable 20-year-old woman visiting Blackpool for the weekend.

“If you saw this man or you believe you might know who he is, please contact us as soon as possible.

“We’re also still keen to hear from the passers-by who helped on the day.”

If you can help, contact DC Adam Townsend on 01253 604153 quoting incident number LC-20180830-0585 or ring 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.