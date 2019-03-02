Police move to calm fears after kidnap rumour in Lytham

Police have moved to calm fears about an attempted abduction in Lytham.

Rumours had been spreading on social media today about a possible abduction in the Lytham area yesterday.

One widely shared post claimed that an 'Asian gang' had attempted to snatch a child.

However police have now said that there was no abduction or attempted abduction.

A spokesman for Fydle Police said: "We are aware of rumours circulating on social media about an attempted abduction in Lytham yesterday.

"While it’s true that a report was received yesterday afternoon it has now been discounted and we would like to reassure people that no such incident has taken place.

"We would urge people not to get caught up in this kind of unhelpful rumour mongering as it can cause unnecessary distress and concern."