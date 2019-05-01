Police warn public "not to approach" murderer on the run from Kirkham prison as manhunt continues

A dangerous murderer is on the run after fleeing Kirkham open prison.



Convicted murderer Thomas Parkinson, 31, formerly of Acacia Street, Preston, is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham on April 24.

Police have waited a week before warning the public: "Parkinson could be violent and we would ask anyone who knows where he is not to approach him but to call police immediately."

Parkinson had been serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man at a house party in Preston in August 2006.

