Poulton family appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old

A Poulton family are growing increasingly concerned after their 14-year-old son disappeared a week ago.

Tyler Parmer-Andrews was last seen at 12pm on Monday November 26 at Poulton Plaiz Holiday Park, Garstang Road.

The missing teenager is described as white, 5ft 6 inches, medium build, with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes and carrying a black Nike bag.

Police said Tyler has links to the Cambridgeshire area.

PC Andy Potts, of West police, said: “We are growing concerned about Tyler and I would appeal for anyone who sees him or has any information to get in touch.

"I would also ask Tyler himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1367 of November 26.