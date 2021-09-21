Preston man who smuggled drugs into HMP Kirkham led police on chase through Longridge

Kieron Lee Parkinson, 28, of Sulby Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, admitted conveying controlled drugs into a prison, as well as driving dangerously, while disqualified and uninsured on another occasion.

Preston Crown Court was told committed the offence at HMP Kirkham in May 2020, but in the time since then he has been jailed for similar offences committed the previous month at HMP Berwyn.

Between May 24 and 25 prison officers at HMP Kirkham overheard voices in the grounds of the open jail and chased away a group of people, one of whom was Parkinson.

They found two rucksacks on the ground.

The first contained iPhone chargers, disinfectant, cannabis and ketamine.

A second contained tobacco, cling film, two iphone chargers, cannabis, tramadol and 57% purity cocaine.

Parkinson's fingerprints were found on some packaging and a phone attributed to him was cell-sited in the area of HMP Kirkham.

The court was told Parkinson was seen by patrolling officers in Longridge at 7.40pm on January 27 this year.

Prosecutors said they pulled alongside his car and instructed him to pull into a side street.

He did so, but sped off, onto Dilworth road, triggering a pursuit.

He failed to slow for junctions and turned his lights off at the junction of Parlish Avenue and Mersey Street, accelerating to 50mph.

Parkinson then failed to stop at give way signs and police eventually lost sight of him.

Judge Simon Medland QC said such items "perpetuate gang culture and make it difficult to discipline people" in the prison estate.

Imposing 21 months in jail, he added: "I'm afraid to say you've got yourself into bad company, but you have to realise at the age of 29 you are responsible for the consequences of your actions and your place in the world.

"This is a serious crime because of the terrible effects that drugs and other items have in prison."

Parkinson is banned from driving for three years and must do an extended retest.