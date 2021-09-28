Primary school in Staining has minibus stolen leaving pupils missing out on integral trips

Staining CE Primary School, on Staining Road had its Ford Transit 17 seater minibus stolen from the school premises on Thursday, September at around 11pm.

A fundraiser has now been set up to help replace the minibus and the school is also hoping people will be able to provide CCTV.

Bonnie Montgomery, the school's business manager, said children are at risk of missing out on trips and events.

The Transit minibus was stolen last week

She said: "This is an integral part of the school life and it is such a shame – we have worked hard to be in the unique position of being a primary school with a minibus and we have built an exciting new curriculum around it.

"We use the minibus all the time and so now, unfortunately, we are in danger of the children missing out – something we are not willing to let happen. The Year 6 residential visit will be affected now that we cannot take them in our own bus."

"We are hoping to raise much needed funds to replace this vital resources for the children. So any donations you can make towards our cause will be very much appreciated."

Anyone with information about the minibus is asked to contact the school's office on (01253) 882983.

The Transit minibus is white with vehicle registration PE62 XXP. It has Staining CE Primary School stickers down the sides of it.