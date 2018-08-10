Probe launched after newborn baby's body found

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after the body of a baby was found at a home.

Police were called around 6pm yesterday to an address on Garstang Road North.

Officers attended and sadly found the body of a baby boy - believed to be a newborn - at the address.

Mark Harcourt, 54, of Garstang Road North, saw the police arrive at the property last night.

He said: "There was a fair few police cars that turned up and the officers went into the house but I didn't know what had happened.

"It's a bit of a shock to hear that it is a baby that has died.

"It's very sad to hear the mother is only young as well."

An investigation has now been launched by detectives.

The cause of the baby’s death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

A 15-year-old girl, the baby’s mother, is currently receiving medical attention and support at hospital.

Chris Butler, 31, of neighbouring West View, said that people had been talking about the police presence.

"People were talking about it in the shop this morning but no one knew what was going on," he said.

"I presumed that someone must have died due to the amount of police but I didn't expect it to be a newborn baby.

Ellie Parkinson, 28, of Sanderling Way, lives two minutes from the house and was shocked to hear of the death.

She said: "I've only just been walking to the shops and I didn't know what had happened apart from seeing the police vans.

"It's really shocking and it must be terrible for the family."

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident involving the death of a baby boy.

“My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those affected at this sad and distressing time. The mother of the baby, a 15-year-old girl, is being given support from specially trained officers. She remains at hospital receiving on-going medical care.

“We are at the very early stages of our enquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward. If you have yet to speak to police and can assist with our enquiries please contact us.

“The circumstances around the baby’s death remain unexplained. This is a complex investigation and a team of officers are conducting a number of enquiries.

“These are very sad circumstances and we appreciate the continued support from the people of Wesham at this time.”

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries should contact 101 quoting log 1263 of August 9.