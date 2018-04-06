Resort police surround house after man stabbed

A man received an injury to his ear after becoming embroiled in a couple’s domestic incident at South Shore in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the man was allegedly attacked with a sword or large knife at around 1am, during an incident on Windsor Avenue.

After the injured man contacted police, officers and a dog unit attended the scene and spent time negotiating with the male at the premises, before he gave himself up at around 3am.

He was then arrested on suspicion of alleged wounding.

Insp Phil Broughton, of Lancashire Police, said: “The victim had a chunk out of his ear and after he phoned the police there was a stand-off at the address.

“After negotiations, a man came out at around 3am and was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

“No force was needed and the man came out voluntarily.”