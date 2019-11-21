Road closures in place near Lytham Primary School as fire crews tackle chimney fire

A number of roads are closed in Lytham this afternoon due to a fire in Park View Road.

Fire crews were called to a home near Lytham Church of England Primary School at 12.35pm, after reports of a chimney catching fire.

Two engines from Blackpool and St Annes responded and firefighters have contained the fire.

Due to the road being narrow, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have asked police to close a stretch of Park View Road.

A police spokesman said: "Due to a fire on Park View Road, Lytham, closures are in place on Ballam Road at the junction with Park View Road and Mythop Road at the junction with Park View Road.

"It is estimated the road will be closed for the next hour and a half."

Closures are in place on Ballam Road at the junction with Park View Road and Mythop Road at the junction with Park View Road due to a fire. Pic: Google

READ MORE: More than a dozen dogs rescued from huge blaze at dog breeder's home in Hambleton

Fire crews remain at the scene, but the fire has been brought under control.

The road is expected to reopen ahead of school closing time.