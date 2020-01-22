Road rage driver attacked woman who who took photos of him tailgating car in St Annes

A concerned motorist who took photos of a driver tailgating other cars in St Annes was repeatedly punched and kicked in a road rage attack.

James Barrow, from Blackpool, lost his temper and threw items at the woman's car before dragging her out of the car by her hair and assaulting her.

James Barrow, 20, pleaded guilty to assault at Blackpool Magistrates' Court after kicking and punching a woman in a road rage attack

The 20-year-old joiner, of Bentinck Avenue, South Shore, pleade guilty to assault at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a 16-week curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the woman. He was also made to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Presiding magistrate Christopher Hurst told him: “This was quite an horrific incident where you put a young lady through a horrible ordeal. You have come close to going to custody today.”

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said on January 5 at 12.50pm the victim was driving on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, when she saw Barrow in a Ford Fiesta.

She described his driving as stupid and said he was driving bumper to bumper with other cars - so she took a picture of his car.

The court heard he saw red and rear-ended the woman's vehicle before storming up and punching her.

Once she was out of the car he continued to kick her while she was on the ground.

She suffered a cut and a lump to the side of her head and bruising to her arms, shoulders and thigh.

Adam Brown, defending, said his client had no previous convictions.

He had pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and admitted repeatedly hitting and kicking the victim.

Mr Brown added: “He had poor mental health at the time of the offence.”

In a report to the court, a probation officer told magistrates that Barrow needed support with his mental health.