SCAM ALERT: Police warn residents in Lytham over rogue traders

A warning has been issued to residents in Lytham after a rogue trader attempted to scam a pensioner, say police.

Officers received reports that a man in his 90s was targeted earlier this month after he inadvertently gave out his number to con-artists.

The rogue traders repeatedly phoned the man, who lives in the Hall Park Drive area, trying to persuade him that vital work needed to be done to house.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have received a report that rogue traders have targeted a victim in his 90s.

"The rogue traders made contact with the targeted victim, having recently obtained his mobile number by acting as a friend of a neighbour and visiting his house.

"The man then received a number of phone calls from private numbers. The caller said that he was a workman working on nearby properties for neighbours and that similar work needed to be done on his property.

"It was only when the intended victim stated that he would speak to neighbours before agreeing to a visit that the calls stopped.

"Please be aware of these tactics and if in doubt do not agree to any work."

If you have any concerns or information please contact us on line http://socsi.in/PahqM contact 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line. You can also visit Trading Standards Safer Trader Scheme