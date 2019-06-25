Search for missing Derbyshire man leads police to Blackpool

A 65-year-old man who was reported missing from his home in Derbyshire is believed to be in Blackpool.

Gordon Abbott has not been seen since he left his home in the village of Hope, Derbyshire at around 7.15am yesterday (June 24).

Gordon Abbott, 65, from Derbyshire, was last seen leaving his home for work yesterday morning (June 24). It is believed he could be in the Blackpool area

His family became concerned after Gordon left for work but never arrived. He has not been seen since.

They said it is out of character for Gordon to go missing, but believe he might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Lancashire Police are now assisting Derbyshire Police in the search for Gordon.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help our colleagues at Derbyshire Police find missing Gordon Abbott, 65?

"It is out of character for Gordon to go missing and as a result we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are now turning to the public for help in locating him and want to hear urgently from anyone who has seen him today or knows where he is now.

"He may have travelled to the Blackpool area. Have you seen Gordon heading to Blackpool or at any other point throughout the day?"

Anyone who has seen Gordon should call police on 101 and quote incident 814 of June 24.