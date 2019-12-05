Seriously injured 82-year-old lady helped by two 'hero' police cadets after a hit and run in St Annes

Two 'hero' police cadets have received a commendation from Lancashire Constabulary after helping a seriously injured 82-year-old lady involved in a hit and run in St Annes.



Matthew Blizzard,16, from St Annes, and Alex Stuart, 16, from Blackpool, who are both volunteer police cadets and studying public services, were on Clifton Drive in St Annes on Sunday, September 15 when the woman was hit by a car, suffering serious injuries.

Alex immediately diverted traffic away from the scene, while Matthew cared for the lady by supporting her head and holding her hand. (Credit: JPress)

The two boys went running over to see if they could help, with Alex immediately diverting traffic away from the scene.

Matthew cared for the lady by supporting her head and holding her hand, and provided reassurance while they waited for the ambulance and police to arrive.

The lady was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she was treated for a number of injuries including a broken elbow, broken ribs, and a broken ankle.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch said: “Matthew and Alex played a vital role in supporting the lady, who suffered significant injuries.

"Their actions were admirable and they should be an inspiration to other young people.

"They are true heroes.”

Helen Wynne, daughter of the injured lady, added: “We are so very grateful to the police cadets for their timely and caring actions. Had they not been there the outcome could have been so much worse.

“Their prompt intervention in stopping the traffic and getting her the medical attention she needed quite probably saved her life.

"They are a credit to the police force.”

They both received a certificate from Insp Rob Conolly-Perch at their cadet attestation on Monday, December 2.

An investigation into the road traffic collision is ongoing.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in relation to the collision and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.