Sex-obsessed North Shore man ‘a danger to children’

A man obsessed with sexual behaviour befriended families in Blackpool so he could groom their children.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul James Jones was “ preoccupied” with all things sexual a detective told a court.

DC David Higham was giving evidence for the county’s police force who successfully gained an indeterminate sexual harm prevention order against Jones of Fairfield Road, North Shore.

As a result Jones – a chef – must have no unsupervised contact with children, must not undertake voluntary or paid work which could lead to contact with children and must not enter waterparks or swimming pools unless it is an adult only session.

Blackpool magistrates heard how Jones was investigated after children were heard in the background during a phone call with a police officer.

The officer said he had been monitoring Jones who was known to have indecently assaulted children in the past.

The detective discovered that Jones had been ingratiating himself with families in the area and had taken two children to a Blackpool water park.

CCTV showed them entering the park and going into the changing area together.

The court heard that Jones was a risk to the public.

“Jones has a high sexual preoccupation, said Det Cons Higham.

“Nearly all his conversations revolve around sex.

“He is always very, very sexual.”

“He shows me his phone which is full of sexual items.”

Magistrates at Blackpool granted the order after hearing there was a need to manage Jones due to the risk he continued to pose to young children.