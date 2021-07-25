Shocked Blackpool residents mourn death of neighbour after stabbing

The name of the man who died in the fatal stabbing in Carsluith Avenue, Marton, Blackpool, has not yet been released.

But the victim is believed to be a family man in his 50s.

It is understood the man and an 18-year-old in custody suspected of his murder were known to each other.

Carsluith Avenue, Marton

Police had been called on Friday night to a report of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but later died.

Today officers were still at the scene.

The terraced house at the centre of the investigation and a VW van were taped off and an officer was on duty outside the premises.

Some residents were unaware of the full circumstances as news of the man's death was slowly sinking in.

One neighbour, who asked not be named, said the victim was a family man who would often stop for a chat.

He said: "I became aware on Friday night that something was happening.

"I saw a police car rushing up the road and I wondered what was going on.

"More of them came, and an ambulance.

"I saw them bring somebody out and they appeared to be giving him CPR."

He added: "I knew there had been a stabbing - I didn't know until just now that he had died.

"What a terrible shame. He seemed a nice guy."

Another neighbour said: "We don't know any facts - just rumours.

"Until the police turned up we weren't aware of anything."