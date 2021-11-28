Spurned teen faces jail after following the child of his older blonde lover who dumped him - saying he LIED about his real age

Cameron Gillett enjoyed romps with the mum-of-one marketing director for months before she called it quits, with magistrates in Blackpool being told she ended the affair after finding out he was only 19 and not 25 like she'd been told.

She refused his calls to her home and wouldn't answer his phone calls.

Enraged Gillett, of Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, then threatened to tell her best friend about their trysts, the court was told.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

And prosecutor Scott Parker, who said Gillett got his hands on a silver Mercedes, which was seen following the woman's child as they were being driven home by his victim's friend.

It tried to force her black 4x4 off the road before doing an emergency stop in front of it, the court heard.

The pal called police and her parents before driving home - where Gillett turned up before smashing his way onto her driveway, causing £1,400 damage to electric security gates.

Gillett, who had keys to his ex-lover's house, didn't have permission to use the car, which belongs to a gas worker who was away, Mr Parker said.

He pleaded guilty to taking the car without consent and driving it dangerously.

He also admitted not having a driving licence or insurance, criminal damage, and sending threatening messages.

Defending, Hugh Pond said: "He was 19 when he met the 35-year-old woman, with whom he had a sexual relationship for a considerable time.

"He says she was fully aware of his real age and never said he was 25.

"When she told him it was over, he became emotionally fragile. He knew both the women involved in this case and knew they were bosom pals."

Mr Pond said Gillett, who was bailed before a sentencing hearing to be held at Preston Crown Court, didn't know there were children in the 4x4 when he followed it.

Mr Parker asked magistrates to slap a restraining order on Gillett, who was given an interim driving ban, forbidding him from entering Islay Road and Laverton Road in St Annes.