St Annes drink-driver’s van had a flat tyre

A surveyor was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit when he was stopped by police on New Year’s Day.

Daniel Albert came to the attention of officers because he was driving a van slowly and weaving about with a flat front tyre. Albert, a 32-year-old father-of-two, of St Patrick’s Road, St Annes, an asbestos surveyor, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £460 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police saw Albert driving a Renault Kangoo with a flat tyre on Progress Way, South Shore on January 1, at about 5am.

He went twice round a roundabout and was stopped on Yeadon Way. He threw the van ignition key and was at first uncooperative. A breath test showed 77 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said Albert and his girlfriend had been to a New Year’s Eve party.

They returned home and he said she had accused him of being in a bad mood, so he decided to get out of the situation and go and sit in his van. Friends of his girlfriend then surrounded the van which he found intimidating so he decided to drive off.