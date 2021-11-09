St Annes driver loses job after crashing his car while drunk in Blackpool
A St Annes man was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed his car in Blackpool, magistrates in the resort were told this morning.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:02 pm
Liviu Badagui, 27, of Lawson Road, admitted being drunk behind the wheel when he crashed at Gynn Square.
Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told Badagui had later lost his job as a driver.
He was fined £120 and banned from the roads for 22 months.
