An early morning blaze at a home in St Annes is under investigation.

Four fire engines from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore were called out after a fire was reported at a home in Park Road, near Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, at 4.10am.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the home with a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The fire service confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation.