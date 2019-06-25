St Annes road rage: police appeal for witnesses after bust up on Blackpool Road North

Police in St Anne's have appealed to the public for help solving a road rage incident on Blackpool Road North.



The incident happened at around 3:40pm on Thursday, June 20, on Blackpool Road North in St Annes.

A second image of the man

In a Facebook post, Fylde Police asked any witnesses to come forward "in relation to a criminal damage and road rage incident.

"We are keen to speak to the male in the images in relation to this incident.

"If you recognise him or his vehicle please email 278@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1021."

Police want to identify this man

The man appears to be in his mid 20s, and was wearing a black top and grey tracksuit bottoms.