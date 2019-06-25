Stash of stolen jewellery seized following arrest of Lytham burglary spree suspect

A stash of stolen jewellery has been seized after a man was arrested for burglary offences in Lytham.



The suspect was arrested following a police investigation into a spate of burglaries in Lytham in recent weeks.

This jewellery was seized after a man was arrested for burglary offences in the Lytham area on Sunday, June 23

Police said they had identified a suspect during their enquiries and the man was located in the Ansdell area on Sunday (June 23) at around 7pm.

He was arrested at the scene and officers found a stash of watches and jewellery in his pocket.

Police believe the watches and jewellery were taken from homes that had been burgled in Lytham in May and June.

A police spokesman said: "Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in the rise of burglary offences (both commercial and residential) in the Lytham area.

"Following our investigations, we identified a male suspect who we wanted to speak to in relation to these offences.

"On Sunday, June 23, officers from Team 3 Response had been actively seeking the suspect and obtaining further evidence regarding these recent incidents.

"At around 7pm, officers located him in the Ansdell area riding an alleged stolen bike and with a pocket full of alleged stolen jewellery.

"The male is now in custody for several burglary offences.

"We would like to reassure the Fylde community that this male has now been arrested and we look forward to returning the stolen property to its rightful owners."

If you believe you are the rightful owner of any of the recovered watches or jewellery (pictured), please contact Lancashire Police on 101.