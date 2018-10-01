Still time to hand in blades during knife amnesty across Lancashire

There is just a fortnight left for people to surrender knives at their local police station.

Operation Sceptre, running until October 18, is a national campaign targeting knife crime and those who carry knives.

Knives handed in during the Lancashire police 2017 amnesty

Chief Insp Mark Baines, of Lancashire Police, said: “Too many families have been affected by knife crime with even one person being stabbed being one too many.

“The consequences of carrying and using a knife can be devastating and potentially life-threatening.

READ MORE: Crime news



“I would appeal directly to people that if you know someone who is carrying a knife, don’t keep silent. Report it.

“The law is simple - it is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to someone else.

“Anyone who is found carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon – even in self-defence can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years and an unlimited fine.”

“Knife bins are being used at police stations in Blackpool and Fleetwood, during the surrender where people can hand in any knives.

“Knives need to be safely wrapped in tape and newspaper before putting in the bins. “If anyone is in possession of a knife and is unsure what to do about it, I would urge them to take this opportunity to dispose of it anonymously and safely.

“Lancashire Police has a zero tolerance policy toward possession of knives in public and we take reports of knife crime very seriously.

“We will act on all intelligence received in a bid to prevent people losing loved ones and to detain those who intend to commit acts of violence using knives.

“If you have information about the possession of knives or offensive weapons or criminal activity relating to this type of crime, make a report online via the Lancashire Police website.

“You can also anonymously report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”