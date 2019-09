A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted rape after an incident involving a resident at a care home in Lytham St Annes.

Josh Howarth, 18, was charged after police were called to New Thursby Nursing Home on Clifton Drive North on August 4 to investigate an allegation.

Howarth, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

His case is now adjourned until a sentencing hearing on November 4.

(proceeding)