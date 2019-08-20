Teen appears in court charged with attempted rape and sexual assault of resident at St Annes care home

A teenager has appeared in court charged with trying to rape a resident at the New Thursby Care Home in Clifton Drive North, St Annes.

Josh Howarth, 18, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, also faces an allegation of sexual assault, two allegations of trespassing with intent to commit a rape, and two allegations of criminal damage.

Appearing before magistrates this morning, he spoke only to give his name and address and to confirm he understood the legal proceedings.

Howarth was remanded in custody, with a trial due to start at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, September 18.