Teen held on suspicion of rape after 'break-in' at St Annes nursing home is released under investigation

A 16-year-old Blackpool boy arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary after a care home resident was allegedly sexually attacked has been released under investigation.

The teen was held by police on Tuesday night after the break-in at the New Thursby Care Home, in Clifton Drive North, St Annes, at around 5am on Sunday.

Police at the scene on Sunday morning

The alleged attack led to a major manhunt, which police dogs, drones, and the force helicopter all called out, according to care home worker Liz Hitchen, 39, who disturbed an intruder dressed all in black.

She said: “They turned and looked at me very slowly. We both looked at each other for a long while. I backed out the door and let out a massive scream that came from deep down.”

The intruder is believed to have both entered and exited the building through a ground floor window.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch with police by calling 101.