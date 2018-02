A Blackpool teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a knife attack in North Shore, say police.

The 15-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, February 25.

Police launched an appeal after an 18 year-old man suffered chest and facial injuries at a flat in Holmfield Road on Sunday February 18.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with slash-type wounds but has since been discharged and is recovering.