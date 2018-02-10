Teenagers carried out brutal attack on Lytham man

A 64-year-old man’s decision to defend his property cost him his life, a court heard.

Statements from both the man himself and his daughter said that a brutal attack put his health in a downwards spiral and accelerated his death.

Retired Stuart Ridgeway confronted three drunken youths who had been dancing and running over parked cars in Lytham.

The trio, who cannot be named for legal reasons but come from Lytham, terrorised the area at night on August 12 last year.

Sentencing two of them, District Judge Jeff Brailsford told Blackpool Youth Court: “There is not sufficient respect in our society. These louts showed no respect for an old man.”

“These youths showed utter disrespect for one of their elders and betters.”

When Mr Ridgway confronted the youths he received a torrent of abuse before they turned on him, punching him to the ground and then kicking him to the head, leaving him unconscious.

Magistrates heard that Mr Ridgway’s life was never the same again and statements read to the hearing said that Mr Ridgway and his family believed it led to his death four months later.

He suffered two black eyes an ear injury and had numerous cuts to his face and head.

He was treated for his injuries and hospital and allowed home the following day.

The dead man’s daughter Natalie Lee said: “When he returned home from hospital after the attack he was still in pain and discomfort. He had bleeding behind an eye and in the middle ear. He lost his confidence.”

The two admitted causing £1,000 damage to a car belonging to Mr Ridgway’s son –in –law and £350 worth of damage to Mr Ridgways Ford vehicle.

They both admitted assaulting Mr Ridgway causing actual bodily harm. A 15-year-old has denied assault.

A post-mortem examinaiton showed Mr Ridgeway died from pneumonia.

The two youth were given referral orders and will be monitored by the Youth Offending Team for a year.