Tesco driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after delivery van smashes into cars in Lytham

Police say they were alerted to a Tesco van that had crashed into multiple cars in Agnew Street, Lytham at around 3.15pm.

Officers were immediately tasked with tracking down the van which was soon spotted three miles away in Ballam Road, where the driver was stopped outside Peel Hall Business Park.

Lancashire Police said a 47-year-old man from Cleveleys has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He remains in custody this morning (Thursday, July 15).

Police make an arrest at the scene in Peel Road, Lytham yesterday (Wednesday, July 14). Pic credit: Jason Eastwood

The force said the van is not believed to have been stolen.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 14) to a report a delivery van had been involved in a collision with a number of vehicles close to Agnew Street, Lytham.

"Following a search of the area a man was later detained by police in Peel Road in connection with the incident.

"A 47-year-old man from Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and is in custody."

A Tesco spokesman added: "We are aware of an incident and are assisting police with their enquiries."

Tesco said it can't provide any further information at this stage as it is an "on-going police matter."

