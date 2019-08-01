These are the 11 fugitives still on the run after a National Crime Agency campaign - including four from the north west

The National Crime Agency and the charity Crimestoppers are urging the public to help us catch the last fugitives who have escaped justice. All of them have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. The agency is re-releasing their details as millions of Brits are enjoying their summer holidays abroad. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. If sighted, the public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.
View more