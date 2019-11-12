Thief steals Poppy Appeal tin containing hundreds of pounds on Remembrance Sunday in Blackpool

A Poppy Appeal collection tin containing hundreds of pounds in donations has been snatched from a supermarket in Bispham.



The British Legion collection tin was stolen from Tesco Express in All Hallows Road, Bispham at around 12.35pm on Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

This man is wanted by police following the theft of a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collection tin containing several hundred pounds from Tesco Express in Bispham Village on Remembrance Sunday. Pic: Lancashire Police

After reviewing CCTV footage, police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

The man (pictured) was wearing a white hoodie underneath a black tracksuit top.

A police spokesman said: "Do you know this man? We want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Collection Tin, containing several hundred pounds, from Tesco Express in Bispham Village.

"It happened on Remembrance Sunday (November 10), at approximately 12.35pm."

If you recognise him, please email PCSO Williams at 7726@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log number 0187 of November 11.