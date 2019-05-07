Thieves rip phones from display stands at St Annes O2 store

This was the moment a gang of thieves starting tearing phones from their display cases at the O2 store in St Annes.

Fylde Police released CCTV footage of three men as they walked into the store, on St Annes Road, before stealing devices worth thousands of pounds.

Officers have appealed for help to identify the trio following the incident on March 26.

What do the men look like?

The first man is wearing a dark green hooded jacket and a black baseball cap.

The second is wearing a distinctive green camouflage hood and red trainers.

The third has dark hair and a beard, and wore a denim jacket over a grey hoodie.

The footage shared by police shows the men as they quickly begin ripping smartphones and tablets from their display cases, leaving debris on the floor, before fleeing the scene.

When they had finished, whole display cases had been stripped of their devices.

Police have asked any members of the public who recognise the figures to email 6412@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with information, quoting log number 377 of March 26.

They ripped several smartphones and tablets out of their security holders.