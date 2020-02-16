This is why the M6 in Lancashire was closed

Police have revealed that the M6 in Lancashire was closed today (Sunday) after a dramatic chase.

Lancashire police said: "We were called by Cumbria Police at 5:35 hours today (16 February) after a vehicle failed to stop for their officers.

"The vehicle later entered the M6 in Lancashire and travelled the wrong way down the northbound carriageway.

"Whilst attempting to stop the vehicle, a Lancashire police car has been involved in a minor collision with it close to junction 33.

READ MORE:https://www.lep.co.uk/news/people/m6-northbound-closed-lancashire-after-serious-collision-1742184

"A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"He has since been discharged.

"Two men have been arrested."