Three of Fylde coast’s most wanted men have been arrested

Three of the most wanted men on the Fylde coast have been arrested, Lancashire Police have confirmed.

Jamie Williams, 33, from Blackpool, was wanted for allegedly breaching his bail conditions before being arrested in Accrington.

Lee Morgan Ricky Nobbs, 32, also from Blackpool, was wanted for allegedly breaching his licence conditions. He was arrested in Bispham on New Year’s Eve.

And Nikki Aspinall, 26, from Fleetwood, who was wanted for an alleged assault as well as allegedly breaching his bail conditions, was arrested in Poulton. Police did not say when.

Sex offender Ryan Murray-Land, 28, [inset] who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions; Raymond Connelly, 39, who is being sought for questioning over an assault and harassment, and for breaching a restraining order; Ashley Carlton James, 33, from Accrington but believed to be in Blackpool and wanted for dangerous drive and to be recalled to prison; and Carl Junior Heaney, 17, from Blackpool, wanted for questioning over an alleged assault, remain on the run.

Information on their whereabouts can be reported to police by calling 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.c