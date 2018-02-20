Tribunal rules on Lytham pervert doctor

A perverted doctor who admitted sex attacks on young girls faces being struck off.

Benjamin Brooks, of Nile Close, Lytham Quays, was jailed last year – with his sentence slashed on appeal to one year and 10 months.

The former Blackpool Victoria Hospital trainee – caught after one of his victims complained to a passer-by who recognised him – is now at the mercy of a medical tribunal, which will meet on Monday to decide whether or not to strike him from the register.

The panel has already found the charges against Brooks proven and said that ‘on the basis of the facts’ his fitness to practise is ‘impaired’.

Paperwork said: “The tribunal will reconvene to consider what sanction, if any, to impose on Dr Brooks’ registration.”

Brooks admitted the sex attacks, which were described in court as ‘out of character’, and intimidating a witness. He was 27 when he was jailed in April last year.

His victims had told police of their trauma after being approached by Brooks in the street, targeted by his lewd remarks, and groped.