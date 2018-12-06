Trio accused of puncturing a man's lung when they forced their way into his Lancashire home

Three men accused of puncturing a man's lung when they forced their way into his house have appeared in court.

Pietor Kopachi, the boss of a car body shop, aged 35, of St. Pauls Road, Preston, Levar Moore, a 34-year-old tyre fitter, of Kensington Avenue, Preston and Anthony Seddon, 55, of Collet Close, Scholes, Wigan, are charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

They are also accused of using violence to enter a home in Meadowcroft, St Annes, and assaulting a woman at the address by punching her in the face.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on December 3 this year.

Moore is further accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply the drugs.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to go to crown court.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

They must not enter St Annes, Blackpool or Poulton, not associate with each other or contact prosecution witnesses and must keep a 7pm to 6am curfew as conditions of their bail.