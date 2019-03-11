Vulnerable St Annes man disappears from Scottish hospital ward

A 38-year-old man from St Annes has been reported missing from a hospital in Scotland.



John Jackson, from St Annes, had been a patient at Wishaw General Hospital, near Motherwell, before his sudden disappearance on Friday, March 8.

He had been admitted to the hospital in early January after being found in a vulnerable state in nearby Blantyre.

Police said John had last been seen at the hospital at around 10.30am on Friday, March 8.

Officers are concerned for John's welfare as he left without his daily medication and had no money to support himself.



He is described as white, 5ft8 in height, of medium build, clean shaven, and has receding light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, brown jumper, dark denims and black trainers with a white sole.

Sergeant Gail Nicol, Motherwell Police, said: “John has been a patient at the hospital since January.

"As far as we are aware he didn’t live in Scotland prior to being admitted to the hospital, so we don’t think he is familiar with the area, knows anyone here or indeed if he has travelled back south since leaving here.



“Medical staff advise that he should take daily medication which we don’t believe he has with him. He doesn’t appear to have any money with him either.



“He was found in Blantyre prior to being admitted to hospital, so we have been making enquiries there and with colleagues in Lancashire Police, as well as liaising with bus and taxi companies and British Transport Police to try and trace him but so far he has not been spotted.

"Unfortunately, the only picture we have of John is not very clear. We are trying to get a better one which we will release when available.



“Meanwhile, we would ask that people keep an eye for him and if he is seen, then please contact Motherwell Police Office via 101 quoting reference number 2018 of the 8 March 2019.



“We would also appeal to John himself to get in touch to let us know he is ok.”