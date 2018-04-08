Curtain up for am dram musical

It’s show time for the Anonymous Players who take to the stage on Wednesday.

Directed by Tony Stone, Blood Brothers features a very strong cast overseen by Caroline Heywood in the role of Mrs Johnston.

A Liverpudlian West Side Story, the play is about twin brothers who are separated at birth because their mother cannot afford to keep both.

She gives one of them away to wealthy Mrs Lyons and they grow up as friends in ignorance of their fraternity until the inevitable quarrel unleashes a blood-bath. It will be staged at Lowther Pavilion in a three-dimensional area until Saturday, April 14.