D-day for new railway bridge in St Annes

The railway between Preston and Blackpool South has reopened after work to replace a bridge over the line.

As part of the Great North Rail Project, Network Rail spent the past two weekends installing a new bridge on Highbury Road, St Annes.

During the railway closures between Kirkham and Wesham and Blackpool South stations, a railway-mounted crane was used to lift 27 concrete beams into place forming a new bridge over the railway.

The final phase of work to reinstate utilities through the bridge, as well as the new road surface, will continue and the bridge is due to reopen to all traffic on May 10. Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the railway using a temporary crossing throughout the project’s duration.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “We’ve reached a major milestone at Highbury Road in St Annes, to install a brand new bridge over the railway as part of the Great North Rail Project.

“A total of 27 precast concrete beams have been successfully installed, which form the deck and sides of the new structure. The Blackpool South line was reopened to trains on time this morning. We’d like to thank passengers, residents and road users for their patience.”

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “The bridge work at St Annes has been completed on time and I’m grateful to our customers for their patience during the past two weekends.

“The new structure will need less maintenance than the previous bridge and so is key to giving Northern customers a more reliable and resilient railway.”