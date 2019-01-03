Dancers are getting ready to put their best feet forward at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom ProAm Champions Grand Finals

Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom will once again welcome dancers to the floor for the fourth annual ProAm Champions Grand Finals.

The international event takes place on Friday, with professional and student dancers performing together.

Dancers compete at a previous Champions of Tomorrow event

It kick starts three days of dancing at the venue as part of the Champions of Tomorrow series of events.

Saturday will see the Ballroom and Latin American competition take over the floor before Sunday’s Classical Sequence.

ProAm dancing sees professional teachers dance with an amateur student, with competitors of all ages taking part.

Judges on the day will be: Adam Reeve , Caterina Arzenton, Cheryl Beresford, Colin James, Dale Bennett, Gary Edwards, Joanne Horrocks, Karen Reeve, Kristi Boyce , Mauro ’Ambrosi, Monica Needham, Nicola Nordin, Pamela McGill, Piotr Lewandowski, Gary Foster NVC.

A spokesman for the event said it was a “great line-up of judges”.

Tickets for the dance events are avilable at www.ticketmaster.co.uk



