Date for popular Lancashire headteacher’s funeral

Details of the funeral to be held for ‘passionate’ headteacher Mick Charnock have been made public.

The 59-year-old died suddenly on Thursday, March 15, after falling ill.

A keen runner and walking enthusiast, Mr Charnock was deputy head at Chauncer Primary School in Fleetwood before holding the reins at Greenlands Community Primary in Preston for 12 years.

His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium, in Stocks Lane, from 12.30pm on Monday, April 16.

Donations in Mr Charnock’s memory can be sent to Greenlands, care of Ainsworth’s Funeral Service, Church Bank Street, Darwen, BB3 3HA.

Andy Mellor, headteacher at St Nicholas CE Primary in Marton and vice-president of the National Association of Headteachers, worked with Mr Charnock at Chauncer.

He said: “He was always really passionate about the children and passionate about making sure they got what they needed.

“He was a proper champion for children and was a voice of your conscience.”