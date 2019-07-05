Date set for sea defence works at Granny's Bay

Work is set to start imminently on the latest section of part of the £22m Fylde coast coastal protection project.

Granny’s Bay, adjacent to Fairhaven Lake, will be fenced off from Monday, July 15 with construction works to begin the following week.

Building of new defences there follows major improvements to the section of the coast between Church Scar at Ansdell Road South and Lytham and as work continues on the section of the project at Fairhaven Lake itself.

The project began in early 2018 and the full seaside thoroughfare is set to reopen in March next year.

Fylde Council, which is overseeing the Government-funded work, revealed last autumn that work on the first phase was three months ahead of schedule, allowing for an earlier than anticipated start on the Fairhaven section.

That coincided with the securing of £2m worth of extra funding to allow for the replacement of the sea defence walls at Granny’s Bay.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of Fylde Council's operational management committee, said: “This is the final piece of the jigsaw and will mean that we have a wonderful new foreshore, pleasing to look at and use as a recreational resource, as well as providing shoreline protection.

"I am grateful to the team who have worked tremendously hard to secure this investment for the Fylde.”

Coun Thomas Threlfall, the council's appointed representative for the Fairhaven and Church Scar Sea Defence project board, said: “We are excited to be able to provide a seaside resort in Fylde fit for the next century.

"A lot of work has gone into including Granny’s Bay into the sea defence upgrade as one project, rather than requiring a return of contractors and upgrades for this area at later date.

"I would like to personally thank the project team, contractors VBA and the Environment Agency who continue to work successfully together to deliver the project.”

The project is replacing the sea defence walls, as the existing coastal defences are described as "time expired" and have been failing.

The current concrete defences were built in the 1890s and have been undergoing emergency repairs every year to prevent a major breach.

The project is intended provide new coast protection as well as an upgrade to the promenades to help protect from coastal erosion.

On completion, more than 2,600 properties will enjoy the benefit of the new coast defences.

The entrance at Stannah Bank car park, which, along with the car park at St Paul's Avenue, has been closed since the start of the work on the Fairhaven section will be needed as a site compound for the Granny’s Bay works.