DAYS OUT: A touch of magic at Martin Mere

Martin Mere Wetland Centre is flying open its doors for an annual wildlife spectacular this weekend.

Animal Magic is the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust centre’s most popular family event, with more than 5,000 people attending last year.

Working with Exotic Zoo, the event on Saturday and Sunday gives visitors a chance to meet an armadillo, go on a donkey ride, see meerkats, hug a greyhound, visit a petting zoo, watch Asian short-clawed otters play, get close to a variety of birds of prey or be scared by lots of reptiles and insects.

Most of the displays will be indoors so whatever the weather you are guaranteed a great day out.

Nick Brooks, centre manager, said: “Animal Magic is our most popular family event at the centre.

“We always try to do events at the centre that provide a fantastic opportunity for our visitors to experience something new; where you can get very close to or stroke animals you probably wouldn’t come across in your day to day life.

“It is amazing to see so many children enjoy the experience.’

The event is taking place from 10am to 4pm and normal admission prices will apply to enter the centre, which is based near Burscough.

WWT Martin Mere is open every day from 9.30am to 6pm. Book on line at www.wwt.org.uk/martinmere/ and save 10 per cent on the standard admission price.