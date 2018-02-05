Deadline nearing for bin scheme prize offer

Householders have just a few days left to sign up to Fylde Council’s green waste service if they want to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

As an early bird incentive, any residents signing up before Sunday, February 11 will be entered into a draw to win a year’s free subscription.

The charge for the emptying of green bins was introduced last year at a reduced rate of £25 and will be £30 from this year on.

In its introductory year, more than 17,000 subscribed to the scheme.

Coun David Eaves, chairman of the council’s operational management committee, said: “It was great to see the success of the green Waste collection service last year. I hope we get even more subscriptions this year so we are able to continue to run this much needed service, despite the funding cuts from Lancashire County Council and central Government.”

Residents will still be able to sign up after Sunday but will not be entered into the draw. Details at www.fylde.gov.uk/greenwaste