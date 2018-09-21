Delays may see Garstang’s former community centre back on the market

Garstang’s former community centre could go back on the market in the new year – if Wyre Council and developer Keyworker Homes do not complete the purchase.

Town councillor Roger Brooks, who had demanded an update on the sale from Wyre Council, predicted there would still be much local interest in purchasing the building.

He said: “I am sure Garstang will rise to the challenge if the sale board goes up.”

It is the latest twist in the ongoing saga over what will happen to the town’s former council offices and car park.

Keyworker Homes has plans to convert the former council block into flats and build shops or a supermarket.

Wyre Council has now said it will, if necessary, extend the deadline for final completion of the sale until December.

Cabinet member Coun Alan Vincent said: “The purchaser has confirmed that they are working to a completion date of on or before October 31.

“However, in the event of any unforeseen delay, it has been agreed that an extension to December 21 would be reasonable before final termination of the contract, taking into account the purchasers’ work and expenditure to date, and the additional costs and uncertainty the council would incur re-marketing the property.” Coun Brooks said: “The Council have been more than generous to KWH who made their offer to the Council more than two years ago.”

The former council building was used as a community centre and an extension formerly housed The Fig Tree.

Coun Vincent added: “Since the exchange of contracts, the purchaser has carried out, at their considerable expense, bore hole testing and asbestos surveys and as such has demonstrated their commitment to this development.”

But Coun Brooks, who had submitted an official question to Wyre Council, said: “I am not overly impressed that they have been given a further two months if they are unable to complete by October 31.”

He added: “Keyworker Homes received an approval from the planning committee on March 22 which was not formally approved until July 31.”

No-one from Keyworker Homes was available for comment.