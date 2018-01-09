Delight as village’s library is reopened

Freckleton Library has reopened its doors – more than 15 months after it looked as though it had closed for good.

The village branch in Preston Old Road was among 26 of 73 libraries across the county closed by Lancashire County Council’s previous Labour regime in September 2016 under budget cuts

On regaining control at County Hall last May, the Conservatives pledged to reopen as many of the closed libraries as possible - and Freckleton is the sixth, with a further seven to follow shortly and a further seven having their ownership transferred to local organisations.

County Coun Paul Rigby, whose Fylde South ward includes Freckleton, performed the reopening ceremony which was attended by local schoolchildren and celebrated with a cake presented by Freckleton Parish Council.

“People in Freckleton have really missed their library and I couldn’t be happier to be reopening it,” said County Coun Rigby. “The library is much more than somewhere to borrow books, it provides an important social function in a small community like Freckleton, being a place where people of all ages can meet and interact, and find out about local events and activities.”

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural service, said: “We’re committed to reopening libraries and this marks another important step in our programme across Lancashire. I look forward to reopening more over the coming months.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “I’m delighted to see the promise to reopen Freckleton Library fulfilled.”