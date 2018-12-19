Delight at £1.5m lottery grant boost to Fairhaven Lake plans

Plans for a major upgrade to Fairhaven Lake and Gardens are to go ahead after a National Lottery grant of almost £1.5m was confirmed.

The reinstatement of the attraction’s original Japanese Gardens and restoration of the venue’s cafe are among the ingredients of the projected two-year project set to start early in the New Year.

Coun Cheryl Little, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement that our bid has been successful. The redevelopment project will revitalise the venue into a landmark centre for sport, culture and natural tourism,

“The Lake will be able to reflect and explore the needs, interests and opportunities of the diverse communities we serve. Fairhaven Lake and Fylde will be transformed and I am truly delighted.”

The project will start in January, with completion set for late 2021.

Heritage Lottery Fund chief executive Ros Kerslake said: “The investment will enable locals to safeguard the park’s heritage and revitalise it as a community and tourist destination.”