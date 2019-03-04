Derian House opens second holiday lodge at Ribby Hall Village

More families can enjoy precious time together and create magic memories after Derian House has launched another holiday lodge.

Last spring, the charity bought a holiday lodge at Ribby Hall Holiday Village. The scheme was such a huge success that it has bought another lodge, funded by Thomas Cook, to ensure 92 families can enjoy a free week’s stay every year.

Jason Lowe with chief executive David Robinson

The luxury lodge, set in a peaceful location on the Wrea Green holiday park, includes an electric medical bed, hoist, fully-adapted bathroom and a large wheelchair-friendly decking area outside. The park has an accessible swimming pool with hoists, a selection of eateries, night-time entertainment, and a host of other family-friendly fun activities including cycling, boating and mini-golf.



David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House, based in Chorley, said: “It’s been great to be able to give our families the news that we are sending them on holiday. Seeing their excitement has been wonderful. “Ribby Hall was a perfect choice as it’s not too far to travel. We really hope our families will have a fantastic time creating happy memories at the lodge and that it will give them a well-earned chance to relax away from the stresses and strains of day-to-day life.”

