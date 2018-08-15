'Despondent' man sparks rescue effort in St Annes

A "despondent" man sparked an emergency call-out after he waded out into the water near St Annes Pier, says the Coastguard.

Police, a lifeboat and a volunteer rescue team from St Annes were all called to the incident just before 2am on Wednesday, August 15.

The man, who is believed to have been waist deep in the water, was located by police on the beach.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "Both the St Annes Lifeboat and rescue teams were tasked to help the police search for a despondent male near to the pier.

"The casualty was located on land having previously been in the water up to his waist.

"The man was passed to the care of the Ambulance Service."

It is not believed that the man was harmed by entering the water.

The lifeboat and coastguard team spent around 45 minutes at the scene.